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    LCF-24 departs for disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela

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    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 21, 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment and Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark and load equipment onto a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012821
    VIRIN: 260627-M-FB282-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111808114
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCF-24 departs for disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela, by SSgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCAS Air Station Cherry Point
    USMC News
    Marines
    2nd MLG
    2nd MAW
    VenEarthquake

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