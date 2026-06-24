LCF-24 departs for disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 21, 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment and Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark and load equipment onto a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012821
|VIRIN:
|260627-M-FB282-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111808114
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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