Troopers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, speak about conducting a mortar training and evaluation exercise on Fort Hood, Texas, June 23, 2026. The exercise tested crews' technical proficiency and tactical execution, strengthening the regiment's readiness to provide responsive indirect fire support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian A. Winston)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012819
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-XN888-4637
|Filename:
|DOD_111808063
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Brave Rifle Troopers speak about mortar training, by SSG Zelika Stewart and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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