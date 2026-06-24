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    Brave Rifle Troopers speak about mortar training

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart and Spc. Julian Winston

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, speak about conducting a mortar training and evaluation exercise on Fort Hood, Texas, June 23, 2026. The exercise tested crews' technical proficiency and tactical execution, strengthening the regiment's readiness to provide responsive indirect fire support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian A. Winston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012819
    VIRIN: 260623-A-XN888-4637
    Filename: DOD_111808063
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Brave Rifle Troopers speak about mortar training, by SSG Zelika Stewart and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    brave rifles
    range operations
    sabre
    MORTEP
    Indirect Fire
    field training

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