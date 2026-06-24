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    REEL: BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland

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    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct marksmanship training on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Indian Ocean, June 25, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012815
    VIRIN: 260625-M-TI498-1001
    Filename: DOD_111807959
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, REEL: BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland, by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    blt 3/5
    US7thFleet
    Pride of the Pacific
    USS Portland
    INDOPACOM
    FleetReadiness

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