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    DTRA and Mauritius Conduct Joint HAZMAT Exercise Short

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    MAURITIUS

    06.29.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    On May 19, DTRA joined Mauritian agencies at Port Louis Harbour for a live HAZMAT response exercise, stress-testing procedures in a high-stakes, time-sensitive scenario. For many participants, it was the first time all these agencies had trained together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012813
    VIRIN: 260629-D-HT311-9092
    Filename: DOD_111807956
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MU

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DTRA and Mauritius Conduct Joint HAZMAT Exercise Short, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Building Partner Capacity
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA

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