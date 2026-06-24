On May 19, DTRA joined Mauritian agencies at Port Louis Harbour for a live HAZMAT response exercise, stress-testing procedures in a high-stakes, time-sensitive scenario. For many participants, it was the first time all these agencies had trained together.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012813
|VIRIN:
|260629-D-HT311-9092
|Filename:
|DOD_111807956
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DTRA and Mauritius Conduct Joint HAZMAT Exercise Short, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.