Members of a Joint Service Drill Team perform during the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington D.C. June 28, 2026. Comprised of service members from across the U.S. Armed Forces, the joint service drill team showcased precision, discipline, and military tradition through synchronized ceremonial drill. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012807
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-LP731-5972
|Filename:
|DOD_111807820
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision in Patriotism, Joint Service Drill Team Performs at The Great American State Fair, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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