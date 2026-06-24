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    Precision in Patriotism, Joint Service Drill Team Performs at The Great American State Fair

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Santiago Lepper 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Members of a Joint Service Drill Team perform during the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington D.C. June 28, 2026. Comprised of service members from across the U.S. Armed Forces, the joint service drill team showcased precision, discipline, and military tradition through synchronized ceremonial drill. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012807
    VIRIN: 260628-A-LP731-5972
    Filename: DOD_111807820
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Precision in Patriotism, Joint Service Drill Team Performs at The Great American State Fair, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTF-MDW
    GASF, Freedom250

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