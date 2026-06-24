Precision in Patriotism, Joint Service Drill Team Performs at The Great American State Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012807" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of a Joint Service Drill Team perform during the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington D.C. June 28, 2026. Comprised of service members from across the U.S. Armed Forces, the joint service drill team showcased precision, discipline, and military tradition through synchronized ceremonial drill. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)