Hard Rule, Easy Shortcut

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To protect your child's medical privacy and ensure safety, DoD IDs are required for prescription pickups for patients 10 and older. But we know keeping track of their physical card can be a hassle.



You don't need the physical card. Just save a clear photo of the front and back of their DoD ID on your phone. SSG Hernandez explains how this simple hack keeps your kids safe while saving you time.



Music title "Wildflower" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.