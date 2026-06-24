Hard Rule, Easy Shortcut

To protect your child's medical privacy and ensure safety, DoD IDs are required for prescription pickups for patients 10 and older. But we know keeping track of their physical card can be a hassle.
You don't need the physical card. Just save a clear photo of the front and back of their DoD ID on your phone. SSG Hernandez explains how this simple hack keeps your kids safe while saving you time.
Music title "Wildflower" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 13:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1012798
|VIRIN:
|260629-D-JU906-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111807679
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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