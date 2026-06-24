Hard Rule, Easy Shortcut

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    To protect your child's medical privacy and ensure safety, DoD IDs are required for prescription pickups for patients 10 and older. But we know keeping track of their physical card can be a hassle.

    You don't need the physical card. Just save a clear photo of the front and back of their DoD ID on your phone. SSG Hernandez explains how this simple hack keeps your kids safe while saving you time.

    Music title "Wildflower" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 13:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012798
    VIRIN: 260629-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111807679
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Prescriptions
    Fort Riley
    DoD ID
    pharmacy

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