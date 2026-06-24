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    20th Air Force - Mission Video 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing

    Mission Video for the 20th Air Force, overseer of United States Air Force's land based strategic deterrent, the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile(ICBM) systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012793
    VIRIN: 260612-F-MN204-4531
    Filename: DOD_111807649
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 20th Air Force - Mission Video 2026, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ICBM
    Stategic Deterrence
    20th Air Force
    20AF
    LGM-30G Minuteman III

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