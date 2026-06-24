20th Air Force - Mission Video 2026

Mission Video for the 20th Air Force, overseer of United States Air Force's land based strategic deterrent, the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile(ICBM) systems.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012793
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-MN204-4531
|Filename:
|DOD_111807649
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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