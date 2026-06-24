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    Mast Climbing

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    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Lt. Jacqueline Ramos 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (June 29, 2026) - Sailors undergo mast climbing training aboard the USS Constitution, June 29, 2026. (Video taken by Lt. Jacqueline R. Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012792
    VIRIN: 260629-N-QJ051-1002
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111807645
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mast Climbing, by LT Jacqueline Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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