BOSTON (June 29, 2026) - Sailors undergo mast climbing training aboard the USS Constitution, June 29, 2026. (Video taken by Lt. Jacqueline R. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 13:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012791
|VIRIN:
|260629-N-QJ051-1001
|PIN:
|100000
|Filename:
|DOD_111807635
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|BRAINTREE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mast Climbing, by LT Jacqueline Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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