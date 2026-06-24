1st BN, ARCG Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MASSACHUSETTS — Soldiers and leadership assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), participate in a Change of Command ceremony in Massachusetts. The traditional passing of the unit colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing battalion commander to the incoming leadership. The event highlights the battalion's continuity of mission readiness and military tradition, supported by the unit's soldiers and families.