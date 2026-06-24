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    1st BN, ARCG Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    MASSACHUSETTS — Soldiers and leadership assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), participate in a Change of Command ceremony in Massachusetts. The traditional passing of the unit colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing battalion commander to the incoming leadership. The event highlights the battalion's continuity of mission readiness and military tradition, supported by the unit's soldiers and families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012789
    VIRIN: 260617-A-OQ489-4622
    Filename: DOD_111807550
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    TAGS

    Mass Communication Specialist
    ArcGIS
    arcg
    ARCG HHC
    Massachusetts
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group

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