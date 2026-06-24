MASSACHUSETTS — Soldiers and leadership assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), participate in a Change of Command ceremony in Massachusetts. The traditional passing of the unit colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing battalion commander to the incoming leadership. The event highlights the battalion's continuity of mission readiness and military tradition, supported by the unit's soldiers and families.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012789
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-OQ489-4622
|Filename:
|DOD_111807550
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st BN, ARCG Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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