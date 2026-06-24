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    Great American State Fair 2026 Military Static Display (B-Roll)

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri and Cpl. Elisa Ruiz

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. service members and civilians attend the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. video by Cpl. Elisa Ruiz and Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012788
    VIRIN: 260628-M-MO231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111807528
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Great American State Fair 2026 Military Static Display (B-Roll), by LCpl Kriti Chhetri and Cpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Freedom250
    GreatAmericanStateFair2026
    GASF26
    Great American State Fair
    American250

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