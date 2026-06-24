Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 | 23d Marines

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Ground Task Force 23, conduct Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 2-June 17, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock
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|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012780
|VIRIN:
|260629-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111807368
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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