Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 | 23d Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012780" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Ground Task Force 23, conduct Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 2-June 17, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock



"HERITAGE" by Life Span / https://stock.adobe.com/



"I'm a hero" by Anton Verkhotin / https://stock.adobe.com/