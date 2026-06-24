Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow officiated a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy, June 12. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Salellas)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 11:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012779
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-NY202-1507
|Filename:
|DOD_111807365
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding officer, by SrA Brian Lummus and SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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