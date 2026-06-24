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    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding officer

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus and Senior Airman James Salellas

    17th Training Wing

    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow officiated a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy, June 12. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Salellas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012779
    VIRIN: 260612-F-NY202-1507
    Filename: DOD_111807365
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding officer, by SrA Brian Lummus and SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    17 TRW
    MATSG-22
    USMC
    change of command

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