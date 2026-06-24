37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Belgium B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium on two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 28, 2026. The flyover departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S., demonstrating the enduring connection between the U.S. and its Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)