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    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Belgium B-Roll Package

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium on two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 28, 2026. The flyover departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S., demonstrating the enduring connection between the U.S. and its Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012777
    VIRIN: 260629-F-VY348-5815
    Filename: DOD_111807277
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Belgium B-Roll Package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Belgium
    37th AS
    C-130J Super Hercules aircraft
    flyover 37th AS
    FreedominEurope250
    Parc du Cinquantenaire

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