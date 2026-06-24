COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mission video highlighting the joint and bi-national homeland defense missions of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). NORAD and USNORTHCOM conduct continuous aerospace and maritime warning and control and deter and defeat threats to North America. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kate Parker)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012776
|VIRIN:
|260307-F-XL472-1634
|Filename:
|DOD_111807266
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Mission Video, by TSgt Kathryn Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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