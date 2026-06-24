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    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Mission Video

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    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Parker 

    U.S. Northern Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mission video highlighting the joint and bi-national homeland defense missions of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). NORAD and USNORTHCOM conduct continuous aerospace and maritime warning and control and deter and defeat threats to North America. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kate Parker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012776
    VIRIN: 260307-F-XL472-1634
    Filename: DOD_111807266
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Mission Video, by TSgt Kathryn Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NORAD
    Colorado Springs
    USNORTHCOM (US Northern Command)
    NORAD & USNORTHCOM
    Pikes Peak or Bust 2026

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