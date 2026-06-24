PNSY Shipyard Update Independence Day

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Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (June 29, 2026)







Portsmouth Naval Shipyard,



As we pause to celebrate Independence Day, I want to take a moment to reflect on what this day means.



Two hundred and fifty years ago, our nation’s founders declared the right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and that people have the responsibility to defend those freedoms. Since that day, generations of Americans have answered that call. Some have served in uniform on distant battlefields and at sea, others have served here at home. Together, they have ensured the ideas first articulated in 1776 remain protected for future generations.



Here at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, we share that responsibility. The submarines that enter our dry docks leave ready to operate in some of the most challenging environments on earth. Through your expertise, precision, and commitment to excellence, you ensure our fleet maintains the undersea dominance that deters our adversaries and protects our nation’s interests around the globe. I know this mission demands much from you and your families. Your commitment requires long hours, resilience, and support from those at home. The work is complex, the schedules are demanding, and the stakes are high — but your dedication does not go unnoticed.



So, as you enjoy the celebrations this weekend, take immense pride in what you do. And to those who are on shift to keep our critical operations moving forward, we owe you a special debt of gratitude. Have a safe, restful, and very happy Independence Day.



Thank you for your service, thank you for your dedication, and thank you for making history at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



Captain Jesse Nice

88th Shipyard Commander

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard







(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer /released)