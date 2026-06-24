The 529th Military Police Company created a speeding demonstration video with AFN Vicenza to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012763
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-JH229-5505
|Filename:
|DOD_111806891
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Military Police Speeding Safety, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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