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    USAG Italy Military Police Speeding Safety

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    ITALY

    06.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 529th Military Police Company created a speeding demonstration video with AFN Vicenza to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 23, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012763
    VIRIN: 260623-A-JH229-5505
    Filename: DOD_111806891
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Military Police Speeding Safety, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    military police

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