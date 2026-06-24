260617-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 17, 2026) - AFN Naples video spot highlighting the Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012762
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-UQ924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111806846
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - PFA, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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