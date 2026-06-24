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    AFN Naples Video Spot - PFA

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    ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    260617-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 17, 2026) - AFN Naples video spot highlighting the Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012762
    VIRIN: 260617-N-UQ924-1001
    Filename: DOD_111806846
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - PFA, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PFA
    Physical Fitness Assessment

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