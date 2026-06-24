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    21st TSC Commanding General Speaks at the Spellacy Fitness Center Opening

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during the grand opening of the 21st TSC’s Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Spellacy Functional Fitness Center on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 25, 2026. Named in honor of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Spellacy, the facility reflects Spellacy's commitment and dedication to the 21st TSC. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012752
    VIRIN: 260625-A-DR666-3323
    Filename: DOD_111806795
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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