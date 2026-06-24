21st TSC Commanding General Speaks at the Spellacy Fitness Center Opening

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during the grand opening of the 21st TSC’s Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Spellacy Functional Fitness Center on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 25, 2026. Named in honor of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Spellacy, the facility reflects Spellacy's commitment and dedication to the 21st TSC. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012752
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-DR666-3323
|Filename:
|DOD_111806795
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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