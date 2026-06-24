21st TSC Commanding General Speaks at the Spellacy Fitness Center Opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012752" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during the grand opening of the 21st TSC’s Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Spellacy Functional Fitness Center on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 25, 2026. Named in honor of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Spellacy, the facility reflects Spellacy's commitment and dedication to the 21st TSC. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)