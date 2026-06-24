134 Civil Engineers Strengthen Infrastructure and Readiness in Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012750" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

134th Civil Engineer Squadron strengthened infrastructure capabilities while supporting mission readiness, in support of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, June 3-17, 2026, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The Tennessee-based team joined the project as part of a rotational plan of National Guard and U.S. Reserve units working with their active counterparts on various improvement upgrades and maintenance endeavors while also completing vital training across the base.



As construction teams completed over 50 work orders while logging over 2300 work hours, 134th CES firefighters completed multiple aircraft rescue and firefighting exercises with the 8th CES. These efforts increase cohesion and support that allow guard, reserve and active forces to better understand their shared roles in integrated environments.