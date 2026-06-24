134th Civil Engineer Squadron strengthened infrastructure capabilities while supporting mission readiness, in support of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, June 3-17, 2026, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The Tennessee-based team joined the project as part of a rotational plan of National Guard and U.S. Reserve units working with their active counterparts on various improvement upgrades and maintenance endeavors while also completing vital training across the base.
As construction teams completed over 50 work orders while logging over 2300 work hours, 134th CES firefighters completed multiple aircraft rescue and firefighting exercises with the 8th CES. These efforts increase cohesion and support that allow guard, reserve and active forces to better understand their shared roles in integrated environments.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 08:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012750
|VIRIN:
|260615-Z-FR339-3281
|Filename:
|DOD_111806790
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 134 Civil Engineers Strengthen Infrastructure and Readiness in Korea, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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