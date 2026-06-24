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    134 Civil Engineers Strengthen Infrastructure and Readiness in Korea

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    134th Civil Engineer Squadron strengthened infrastructure capabilities while supporting mission readiness, in support of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, June 3-17, 2026, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The Tennessee-based team joined the project as part of a rotational plan of National Guard and U.S. Reserve units working with their active counterparts on various improvement upgrades and maintenance endeavors while also completing vital training across the base.

    As construction teams completed over 50 work orders while logging over 2300 work hours, 134th CES firefighters completed multiple aircraft rescue and firefighting exercises with the 8th CES. These efforts increase cohesion and support that allow guard, reserve and active forces to better understand their shared roles in integrated environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 08:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012750
    VIRIN: 260615-Z-FR339-3281
    Filename: DOD_111806790
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, 134 Civil Engineers Strengthen Infrastructure and Readiness in Korea, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    134 ARW
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    Air National Guard
    Tennessee
    Kunsan
    Engineer & Installation

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