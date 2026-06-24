Revolutionary War Cannon return to Savannah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012747" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. Dredging was stopped and all together, 21 cannon were brought up from the riverbed after almost 250 years. Some of the cannon were brought up in pieces, and two of the fragmented cannon have been on display at the Savannah History Museum while 17 cannon and a few other artifacts were sent to the Conservation Research Laboratory at Texas A&M University in February 2023. They remained there for more than three years while experts carefully removed corrosion, stabilizing the iron, removed wood plugs, paper wads, cannon balls and intact gunpowder wads from inside 14 of the cannon. They also conducted scientific analysis of the artifacts. The 17 fully conserved cannon and other artifacts officially returned to Savannah June 3, 2026, and on July 2 these relics from the past begin a new chapter; They officially go on public display at the Savannah History Museum as the “Loyalists and Liberty: Savannah in the American Revolution” exhibition, after the official unveiling ceremony. The exhibit opening coincides with the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations. The paper artifacts recovered are delicate and will deteriorate quickly if exposed to light and other elements for too long. Therefore, they will not be a permanent part of the display.