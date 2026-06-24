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    Revolutionary War Cannon return to Savannah

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Michael Jordan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. Dredging was stopped and all together, 21 cannon were brought up from the riverbed after almost 250 years. Some of the cannon were brought up in pieces, and two of the fragmented cannon have been on display at the Savannah History Museum while 17 cannon and a few other artifacts were sent to the Conservation Research Laboratory at Texas A&M University in February 2023. They remained there for more than three years while experts carefully removed corrosion, stabilizing the iron, removed wood plugs, paper wads, cannon balls and intact gunpowder wads from inside 14 of the cannon. They also conducted scientific analysis of the artifacts. The 17 fully conserved cannon and other artifacts officially returned to Savannah June 3, 2026, and on July 2 these relics from the past begin a new chapter; They officially go on public display at the Savannah History Museum as the “Loyalists and Liberty: Savannah in the American Revolution” exhibition, after the official unveiling ceremony. The exhibit opening coincides with the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations. The paper artifacts recovered are delicate and will deteriorate quickly if exposed to light and other elements for too long. Therefore, they will not be a permanent part of the display.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012746
    VIRIN: 260603-A-HT663-7576
    Filename: DOD_111806768
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Revolutionary War Cannon return to Savannah, by Michael Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Revolutionary War
    Savannah Cannon
    Savannah District Army Corps of Engineers
    Savannah History Museum
    Revolutionary Cannon Conservation

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