173rd Conducts airborne operation

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a daytime combat equipment jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J over Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The airborne operation enhanced the brigade’s ability to rapidly deploy combat power, maintain airborne proficiency, and sustain readiness to respond to contingencies alongside NATO Allies and partners across the European theater.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. C’Jay Spence)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 07:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012734
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-HX851-8021
|Filename:
|DOD_111806676
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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