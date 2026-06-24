(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    173rd Conducts airborne operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a daytime combat equipment jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J over Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The airborne operation enhanced the brigade’s ability to rapidly deploy combat power, maintain airborne proficiency, and sustain readiness to respond to contingencies alongside NATO Allies and partners across the European theater.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. C’Jay Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 07:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012734
    VIRIN: 260617-A-HX851-8021
    Filename: DOD_111806676
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Conducts airborne operation, by SGT C Jay Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Aviano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video