173rd Conducts airborne operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012734" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a daytime combat equipment jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J over Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The airborne operation enhanced the brigade’s ability to rapidly deploy combat power, maintain airborne proficiency, and sustain readiness to respond to contingencies alongside NATO Allies and partners across the European theater.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. C’Jay Spence)