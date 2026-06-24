Soldiers assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command mark the 70th anniversary of the U.S. Army Reserve in Europe. The Army Reserve has maintained a continuous presence in Europe since 1956, remaining ready to support U.S. and allied operations across the theater.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 05:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012733
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-NV630-2081
|Filename:
|DOD_111806675
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KASTELLAUN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 70 Years of the Army Reserve in Europe, by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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