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    70 Years of the Army Reserve in Europe

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    KASTELLAUN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command mark the 70th anniversary of the U.S. Army Reserve in Europe. The Army Reserve has maintained a continuous presence in Europe since 1956, remaining ready to support U.S. and allied operations across the theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 05:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012733
    VIRIN: 260625-A-NV630-2081
    Filename: DOD_111806675
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: KASTELLAUN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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