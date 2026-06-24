B-Roll: Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade, June 23, 2026

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Four U.S. Army National Guard and one Air National Guard Airman from the Maryland National Guard participated in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day Parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. Maryland National Guard joined the ceremony as part of the longstanding state partnership program between Estonia and Maryland, highlighting the enduring relationship and commitment to regional security between the two partners. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Aaron Kaczur, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

This BROLL package includes footage of U.S. Army National Guard and Air National Guard Soldiers participating in a color guard detail during the victory day parade.

Timecode

Description

00;00;00;00 - 00;00;05;16

Maryland Army National Guard color guard marching past camera, side/rear angle.

00;00;05;16 - 00;00;16;02

Rear view of color guard advancing down parade route with crowd visible.

00;00;16;02 - 00;00;26;22

Wider front-facing view of color guard marching toward camera.

00;00;26;22 - 00;00;32;04

Close-up of service member carrying ceremonial rifle and flags.

00;00;32;04 - 00;00;52;11

Flags moving through frame with parade spectators lining the route.

00;00;52;11 - 00;01;01;09

Rear angle of color guard continuing down street.

00;01;01;09 - 00;01;08;00

Medium-wide shot of formation and crowd from roadside.

00;01;08;00 - 00;01;18;18

Front/side view of color guard marching with additional military formation visible behind.

00;01;18;18 - 00;01;26;17

Formation continues past camera with spectators and reviewing area visible.

00;01;26;17 - 00;01;35;17

Side angle showing color guard approaching parade review area.

00;01;35;17 - 00;01;46;19

Low-angle detail shot of marching boots and rifle butt near pavement.

00;01;46;19 - 00;02;05;25

Close-up of color guard member and flags, emphasizing Maryland and U.S. colors.

00;02;05;25 - 00;02;10;18

Wide shot of formation halted/aligned near reviewing stand.

00;02;10;18 - 00;02;22;13

Rear view of formation standing in place with crowd behind barriers.

00;02;22;13 - 00;02;35;12

Wider rear-centered shot of color guard and surrounding formations.

00;02;35;12 - 00;02;45;25

Close-up detail of flag bearer and flags from side angle.

00;02;45;25 - 00;02;56;13

Rear formation view with multiple national and unit flags visible.

00;02;56;13 - 00;03;08;08

Similar rear-wide angle showing formation holding position during ceremony.

00;03;08;08 - 00;03;13;02

Close-up foreground detail of a service member's hand/equipment with formation and roadway in background.