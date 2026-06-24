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    A-Roll Sgt. 1st Class Jermey Denny: Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade, June 23, 2026

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    ESTONIA

    06.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Kaczur 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Four U.S. Army National Guard and one U.S. Air National Guard Airman from the Maryland National Guard participated in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day Parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. Maryland National Guard joined the ceremony as part of the longstanding State Partnership Program between Estonia and Maryland, highlighting the enduring relationship and commitment to regional security between the two partners. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Aaron Kaczur, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
    This AROLL Package includes interviews with
    Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Denny, Delta Company, 175th Infantry Regiment, 00;00;00-00;28;00

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 07:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012729
    VIRIN: 260623-A-LP628-1002
    Filename: DOD_111806664
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, A-Roll Sgt. 1st Class Jermey Denny: Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade, June 23, 2026, by SGT Aaron Kaczur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    MarylandNationalGuard
    Stronger Together
    State Parntnership Program
    196th Sharpshooters
    EstonianVictoryDay

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