Four U.S. Army National Guard and one U.S. Air National Guard Airman from the Maryland National Guard participated in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day Parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. Maryland National Guard joined the ceremony as part of the longstanding State Partnership Program between Estonia and Maryland, highlighting the enduring relationship and commitment to regional security between the two partners. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Aaron Kaczur, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
This AROLL Package includes interviews with
Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Denny, Delta Company, 175th Infantry Regiment, 00;00;00-00;28;00
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 07:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012729
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-LP628-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111806664
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-Roll Sgt. 1st Class Jermey Denny: Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade, June 23, 2026, by SGT Aaron Kaczur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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