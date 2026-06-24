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    U.S. Army National Guard and Air National Guard Soldiers participating in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day parade.

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    ESTONIA

    06.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Kaczur 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Four U.S. Army National Guard and one Air National Guard Airmen from the Maryland National Guard participated in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. Maryland National Guard joined the ceremony as part of the longstanding State Partnership Program between Estonia and Maryland, highlighting the enduring relationship and commitment to regional security between the two partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Kaczur, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 07:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012724
    VIRIN: 260623-A-LP628-1001
    Filename: DOD_111806634
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    Alantic Resolve
    Stronger Together
    State Parntnership Program
    EFDI
    196th Sharpshooters

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