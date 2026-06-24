U.S. Army National Guard and Air National Guard Soldiers participating in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day parade.

Four U.S. Army National Guard and one Air National Guard Airmen from the Maryland National Guard participated in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. Maryland National Guard joined the ceremony as part of the longstanding State Partnership Program between Estonia and Maryland, highlighting the enduring relationship and commitment to regional security between the two partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Kaczur, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 07:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012724
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-LP628-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111806634
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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