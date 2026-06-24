U.S. Army National Guard and Air National Guard Soldiers participating in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day parade.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four U.S. Army National Guard and one Air National Guard Airmen from the Maryland National Guard participated in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. Maryland National Guard joined the ceremony as part of the longstanding State Partnership Program between Estonia and Maryland, highlighting the enduring relationship and commitment to regional security between the two partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Kaczur, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)