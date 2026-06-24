VP-26 Tridents Participate in Valiant Shield 2026 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012719" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, direct a P-8A Poseidon aircraft supporting Valiant Shield 2026 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 24, 2026. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multilateral field training exercise conducted by the U.S. Armed Forces and partner nations in the Western Pacific focusing on joint, cross-combatant integration operating seamlessly across sea, air, land, and cyberspace. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)