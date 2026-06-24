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    VP-26 Tridents Participate in Valiant Shield 2026 B-Roll

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    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, direct a P-8A Poseidon aircraft supporting Valiant Shield 2026 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 24, 2026. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multilateral field training exercise conducted by the U.S. Armed Forces and partner nations in the Western Pacific focusing on joint, cross-combatant integration operating seamlessly across sea, air, land, and cyberspace. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 04:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012719
    VIRIN: 260624-N-OF444-2001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111806574
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Participate in Valiant Shield 2026 B-Roll, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. PACOM
    ValiantShield
    P-8A Poseden
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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