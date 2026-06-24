Ramstein Voting Assistance Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012717" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Ramstein Voting Assistance Office helps U.S. military members, eligible family members, and overseas citizens register to vote and request absentee ballots from overseas locations. Voting assistance is available year-round to help ensure every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote, regardless of location. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)