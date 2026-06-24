The Ramstein Voting Assistance Office helps U.S. military members, eligible family members, and overseas citizens register to vote and request absentee ballots from overseas locations. Voting assistance is available year-round to help ensure every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote, regardless of location. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 04:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012717
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-UC180-5591
|Filename:
|DOD_111806571
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Voting Assistance Spot, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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