Blue Angels, Red Arrows and F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform during SAIL250 Maryland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012702" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, members of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team participate in aerial demonstrations and engage with spectators during SAIL250 Maryland at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026. The event featured military aviation demonstrations, static aircraft displays and opportunities for the public to interact with military personnel. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)