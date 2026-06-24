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    Blue Angels, Red Arrows and F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform during SAIL250 Maryland

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, members of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team participate in aerial demonstrations and engage with spectators during SAIL250 Maryland at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026. The event featured military aviation demonstrations, static aircraft displays and opportunities for the public to interact with military personnel. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 22:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012702
    VIRIN: 260628-N-UP745-2001
    Filename: DOD_111806284
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Blue Angels, Red Arrows and F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform during SAIL250 Maryland, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 Maryland
    Sail 250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore
    Freedom 250th

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