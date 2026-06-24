RDML Faehnle Addresses Navy League

Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commanding officer of Naval District Washington, addresses the Navy League of the United States on board the USS Arlington (LPD-24), June 28, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012699
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-JU947-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111806194
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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