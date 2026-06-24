SAIL250 Martin State Airport Open House

BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) The Royal Air Force Aerobatics team, the Red Arrows and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, execute aerial maneuvers during an air show over Baltimore at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026, during SAIL250. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012692
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-FV545-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111806105
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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