SAIL250 Martin State Airport Open House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012692" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) The Royal Air Force Aerobatics team, the Red Arrows and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, execute aerial maneuvers during an air show over Baltimore at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026, during SAIL250. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)