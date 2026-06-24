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    SAIL250 Martin State Airport Open House

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Kemble 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) The Royal Air Force Aerobatics team, the Red Arrows and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, execute aerial maneuvers during an air show over Baltimore at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026, during SAIL250. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012692
    VIRIN: 260626-N-FV545-2001
    Filename: DOD_111806105
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAIL250 Martin State Airport Open House, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Red Arrows
    Blue Angels
    Freedom250
    Sail250Maryland

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