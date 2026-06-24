Minnesota National Guard service members join Croatian Armed Forces and other NATO allied countries for Exercise Combat Power 26, June 23rd through July 1st, 2026 in Croatia. Exercise Combat Power is designed to bring partners together to conduct joint operations in land, air, and sea domains. Minnesota and Croatia have been united through the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program for 30 years. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012688
|VIRIN:
|260618-Z-DY230-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111806079
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|HR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard partners with Croatia for Exercise Combat Power 26, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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