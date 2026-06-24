Transportation Soldiers compete to see which squad is the most tactically and technically proficient

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Select squads from the units within the 1120th Transportation Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, take part in the battalion's Best Squad Competition in an intense, single-day, multiple-event competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., June 27, 2026.



This inter-battalion competition evaluated the proficiency of squads from the Headquarters, and Headquarters Detachment, the 1404th Transportation Company, and the 2220th Transportation Company in land navigation, quickly and safely hooking up and backing a trailer, reacting to a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear threat, reacting to an improvised explosive device, and reacting to contact and call for a casualty evacuation(CASEVAC).

The battalion leadership implemented this internal competition to enhance esprit de corps, build teams, hone and test individual Soldier skills, and improve lethality on the battlefield.

(U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)