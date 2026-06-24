Navy Diver Explosive Ordnance Disposal Interactive Exhibit at Baltimore Inner Harbor

U.S. Navy divers assigned to Explosive Ordnance Demolition Mobile Unit 12, host an interactive dive tank exhibit showcasing the equipment and capabilities of navy divers at Baltimore Inner Harbor, June 28, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012684
|VIRIN:
|260628-N-IH546-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111805937
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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