Navy Diver Explosive Ordnance Disposal Interactive Exhibit at Baltimore Inner Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012684" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy divers assigned to Explosive Ordnance Demolition Mobile Unit 12, host an interactive dive tank exhibit showcasing the equipment and capabilities of navy divers at Baltimore Inner Harbor, June 28, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)