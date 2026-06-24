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    Hawaii News Now Interviews Adm. Koehler Aboard USS Essex During RIMPAC 26

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    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts an interview with Hawaii News Now aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, June 26, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Rolle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012681
    VIRIN: 260626-N-GN902-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111805913
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26

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