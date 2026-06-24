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    Operation Athens 2026

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from Alpha and Bravo Company, 156th Information Operations Battalion, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington National Guard, talk about their experiences at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., during exercise Operation Athens, June 26, 2026. Exercise Operation Athens is a competition hosted by the 56th TIOG that immerses Soldiers in realistic, fast-moving information environments that mirror the complexities of modern operations. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012677
    VIRIN: 260626-Z-FX031-2997
    Filename: DOD_111805752
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Athens 2026, by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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