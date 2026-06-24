Operation Athens 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Alpha and Bravo Company, 156th Information Operations Battalion, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington National Guard, talk about their experiences at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., during exercise Operation Athens, June 26, 2026. Exercise Operation Athens is a competition hosted by the 56th TIOG that immerses Soldiers in realistic, fast-moving information environments that mirror the complexities of modern operations. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)