Operation Athens 2026

Soldiers from Alpha and Bravo Company, 156th Information Operations Battalion, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington National Guard, talk about their experiences at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., during exercise Operation Athens, June 26, 2026. Exercise Operation Athens is a competition hosted by the 56th TIOG that immerses Soldiers in realistic, fast-moving information environments that mirror the complexities of modern operations. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012677
|VIRIN:
|260626-Z-FX031-2997
|Filename:
|DOD_111805752
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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