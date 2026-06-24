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    "Fall To Your Standards" | 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp Hand Grenade Assault Course | CST 2026

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    On June 15, 2026, cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, conducted the Hand Grenade Assault Course (HGAC) at Fort Knox, Ky., as part of Cadet Summer Training (CST) 2026. During the event, cadets moved through a series of obstacles designed to reinforce proper hand grenade techniques. Produced by Jayce Hart, Ball State University and Anna Evilsizor, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012676
    VIRIN: 260615-O-MN346-9019
    Filename: DOD_111805745
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, "Fall To Your Standards" | 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp Hand Grenade Assault Course | CST 2026, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    USMA
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training

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