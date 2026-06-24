"Fall To Your Standards" | 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp Hand Grenade Assault Course | CST 2026

On June 15, 2026, cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, conducted the Hand Grenade Assault Course (HGAC) at Fort Knox, Ky., as part of Cadet Summer Training (CST) 2026. During the event, cadets moved through a series of obstacles designed to reinforce proper hand grenade techniques. Produced by Jayce Hart, Ball State University and Anna Evilsizor, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012676
|VIRIN:
|260615-O-MN346-9019
|Filename:
|DOD_111805745
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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