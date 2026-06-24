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    U.S. Army Soldiers Assist Panamanian Partners with Humanitarian Aid Distribution

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    VERACRUZ, PANAMA

    06.27.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Soldiers help Panamanian partners organize and move donation boxes to help provide relief for the citizens affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes in Veracruz, Panama, June 27, 2026. By working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012670
    VIRIN: 260626-A-LY455-1001
    Filename: DOD_111805596
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: VERACRUZ, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Assist Panamanian Partners with Humanitarian Aid Distribution, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Relief
    Panamanian
    Partnership
    humanitarian
    JSCG-P

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