U.S. Army Soldiers Assist Panamanian Partners with Humanitarian Aid Distribution

U.S. Army Soldiers help Panamanian partners organize and move donation boxes to help provide relief for the citizens affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes in Veracruz, Panama, June 27, 2026. By working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012670
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-LY455-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111805596
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|VERACRUZ, PA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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