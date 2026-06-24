(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    260627-N-N3764-2001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VENEZUELA

    06.27.2026

    Video by Ensign Paul Archer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1662, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, launches from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) while operating in the Caribbean Sea, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 12:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012669
    VIRIN: 260627-N-N3764-2001
    Filename: DOD_111805559
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260627-N-N3764-2001, by ENS Paul Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VenEarthquake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video