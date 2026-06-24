Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1662, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, launches from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) while operating in the Caribbean Sea, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012669
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-N3764-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111805559
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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