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    Sail 250 Baltimore Stringer

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Albansantos 

    Naval District Washington

    Baltimore Sail 250 bring together multinational partners to celebrate America's 250 birthday at the Baltimore Harbor. This event brings ships, planes and military personnel from different parts of the world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012659
    VIRIN: 260627-A-QH377-9105
    Filename: DOD_111805341
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sail 250 Baltimore Stringer, by SSG Jose Albansantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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