The U.S. Army led-Pacific Friendship 2026 and U.S. Navy led-Pacific Partnership 2026 opening ceremony video gives an overview of scheduled events in Quang Tri, Vietnam from June 22 - July 6, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 10:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012657
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-XH946-1368
|PIN:
|100000
|Filename:
|DOD_111805253
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|DONG HOI, VN
|Hometown:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership Opening Ceremony Welcome Video, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.