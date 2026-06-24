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    Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership Opening Ceremony Welcome Video

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    DONG HOI, VIETNAM

    06.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    The U.S. Army led-Pacific Friendship 2026 and U.S. Navy led-Pacific Partnership 2026 opening ceremony video gives an overview of scheduled events in Quang Tri, Vietnam from June 22 - July 6, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 10:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012657
    VIRIN: 260622-A-XH946-1368
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111805253
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: DONG HOI, VN
    Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership Opening Ceremony Welcome Video, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Friends Allies Partners
    operation pathways
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    Pacific Friendship
    pf26

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