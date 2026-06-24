Operation Sentinel Justice: Technology Demonstrations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012652" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Reserve Soldiers, in coordination with the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, demonstrate technological warfare capabilities, during Operation Sentinel Justice, on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 16, 2026.



Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)