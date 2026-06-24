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    Operation Sentinel Justice: Technology Demonstrations

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers, in coordination with the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, demonstrate technological warfare capabilities, during Operation Sentinel Justice, on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 16, 2026.

    Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 03:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012652
    VIRIN: 260615-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_111805145
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice: Technology Demonstrations, by SSG Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    OperationSentinelJustice
    USAR, Army Reserve, Field Training, Large Scale Combat Operations, Technology

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