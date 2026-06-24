Operation Sentinel Justice: Technology Demonstrations

U.S. Reserve Soldiers, in coordination with the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, demonstrate technological warfare capabilities, during Operation Sentinel Justice, on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 16, 2026.
Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 03:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012652
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111805145
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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