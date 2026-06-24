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    U.S. Navy hosts Marine Mammal Training Lookout for RIMPAC partnered forces

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jackson Whitehead 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. partnered nation sailors attend Marine Mammal Lookout Training at Sharkey Theater as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. As the world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity strengthening interoperability, building partnerships, and fostering cooperation among participating nations—supporting the shared commitment to maritime safety and security across the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 marks the 30th iteration of the exercise series, which began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackson R. Whitehead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012642
    VIRIN: 260627-N-HQ335-1001
    Filename: DOD_111805010
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Partners, RIMPAC 26, Integrated, Prepared, Third Fleet

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