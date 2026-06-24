U.S. Navy hosts Marine Mammal Training Lookout for RIMPAC partnered forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012642" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. partnered nation sailors attend Marine Mammal Lookout Training at Sharkey Theater as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. As the world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity strengthening interoperability, building partnerships, and fostering cooperation among participating nations—supporting the shared commitment to maritime safety and security across the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 marks the 30th iteration of the exercise series, which began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackson R. Whitehead)