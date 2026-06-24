101st Troop Command Welcome of the Troops B-Roll

Soldiers of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, attend the Welcoming of Troops at Camp Santiago, Salinas, June 27, 2026. During Annual Training, soldiers enhance their skills while reinforcing the core values of safety, readiness and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012625
|VIRIN:
|260627-Z-KB014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111804799
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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