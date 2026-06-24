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    101st Troop Command Welcome of the Troops B-Roll

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    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, attend the Welcoming of Troops at Camp Santiago, Salinas, June 27, 2026. During Annual Training, soldiers enhance their skills while reinforcing the core values of safety, readiness and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012625
    VIRIN: 260627-Z-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_111804799
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: SALINAS, PR

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    This work, 101st Troop Command Welcome of the Troops B-Roll, by SGT Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Readiness
    Proficiency
    101st Troop Command
    Siempre Presente
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    Excelence

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