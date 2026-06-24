Service members from various partner nations attend the medical subject matter expert break-out during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 19:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012624
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-GF276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111804770
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Multinational service members attend RIMPAC 2026 medical SME break-out, by PO2 Preston Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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