Martin State Airport Open House SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

Martin State Airport open house during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012622
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-IH546-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111804765
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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