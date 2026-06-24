Martin State Airport Open House SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

The Martin State Airport open house during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012621
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-AP071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111804764
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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