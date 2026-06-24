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    Martin State Airport Open House SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Whitten Helton 

    Naval District Washington

    The Martin State Airport open house during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012621
    VIRIN: 260627-N-AP071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111804764
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Martin State Airport Open House SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Martin State Airport
    250th Anniversary
    America250
    Freedom250
    Sail250
    Sail250Maryland

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