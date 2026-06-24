Oregon engineers breach a wire obstacle with a drone-delivered Bangalore torpedo

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Soldiers with Bravo Company, 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducted a proof-of-concept drone-delivered breach against a wire obstacle June 22, 2026, on Range 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho.



Inspired by the rapid use of small drones on the battlefields of Ukraine, the battalion's drone working group spent months developing a way to deliver a live M1A3 Bangalore torpedo by unmanned aerial system, a tactic the unit's research found no precedent for in the U.S. Army. Army engineer doctrine assigns a 50 percent casualty planning factor to obstacle breaching, making it one of the deadliest tasks a Soldier can be ordered to perform.



The Mule 28 unmanned aerial system used in the breach was custom-built by Lorica Technologies Inc., an Ashland, Oregon, defense and unmanned-systems manufacturer.



Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs