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    First Relief Flight Departs Panama for Venezuela

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    VERACRUZ, PANAMA

    06.26.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Members of the Panamanian security institutions set off to engage in the disaster relief effort in Venezuela in Veracruz, Panama, June 26, 2026. Panama is sending humanitarian aid to support Venezuelan communities affected by earthquakes. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012618
    VIRIN: 260626-A-WU359-1163
    Filename: DOD_111804732
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: VERACRUZ, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, First Relief Flight Departs Panama for Venezuela, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    SENAFRONT
    Aeronaval
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    VENearthquake

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