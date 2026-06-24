Members of the Panamanian security institutions set off to engage in the disaster relief effort in Venezuela in Veracruz, Panama, June 26, 2026. Panama is sending humanitarian aid to support Venezuelan communities affected by earthquakes. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012618
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-WU359-1163
|Filename:
|DOD_111804732
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|VERACRUZ, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Relief Flight Departs Panama for Venezuela, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.